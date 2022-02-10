MERCER ISLAND, WASH. — Maxine Johnson Crump, age 76, of Mercer Island, Washington, passed away on February 1, 2022.
Maxine was a Christian and a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church of Marietta, GA. God and family were a first priority in her life. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She worked with Auburn Extension Service as a Home Economist. Maxine started a resale of childrens clothing sale at Mt. Bethel UMC where children worldwide and locally were benefitted by these sales.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 wonderful years, Michael Crump; son, Whit Crump (Jessica); grandchildren, Charlie and Ian Crump; sister, Louise Hester (Jim) as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.D. and Odelle Johnson; and sister-in-law, Gail Hill.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. A graveside service will follow after a procession to the cemetery at Colbert Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. with Rev. Todd Owen officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented