MUSCLE SHOALS — Maxine McGaughy Cantrell, a lifelong resident of Muscle Shoals, AL , passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 76. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with a service on Wednesday, September 23, 2021 at 3 p.m., in Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a head start teacher for forty years, a loving wife, mother, and nanny, that loved her family more than life itself. Maxine was our rock that kept us together.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Hershel Cantrell; son, Hollis Eugene Cantrell; parents, Maggie and Adelle McGaughy; and eight siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Walker; son, Jimmy Cantrell (Teresa); sister, OnnieJohnson (Billy); brother, Bo McGaughy (Sandra); granddaughters, Jessica Holt (Wayne) and Erika Cantrell; grandsons, Steven Walker, Devin and Blaine Holt, and Chad Nelson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Blaine Holt, Devin Holt, Shane Ezekiel, Wayne Holt, Jesus Martinez and Lorenzo Perez.
Our family would like to thank the nursing staff at North Alabama Medical Center for the care given to our loved one.
