MUSCLE SHOALS — Maxine Palmer was born on April 14, 1935 in Hamilton, AL. She passed away on January 20, 2021. She grew up in a rural world, no stranger to farming and hard work. She earned her GED at age 50 and was very proud of that. Her most recent job was with Walmart in Muscle Shoals, where she worked for 30 years, that time including some years as a department manager.
Maxine changed the world around her through her life, her personality, her joy, her ministry, and through pastoring for a few years, and as an outstanding Biblical teacher and mentor. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Marshall and Cora Cox; brothers, John and Gary Cox; sister, Sandra Stevens; sister, Sarah Cox.
Survivors include her sister, Fayrene Bruzek; sister, Maylene Penrod; sister, Brenda Hardison; daughter, Juanita Phillips; sons, Don and James Palmer; grandchildren, Erica Cottingham, David Reed, Joe Palmer, and Jessica Sanchez; great- grandchildren, Anna and Lucy Cottingham, Brooks and LJ Sanchez; and a host of wonderful neighbors, friends, and past co-workers.
She loved watching the birds from her deck, playing rook, and working puzzles. In the words of her dear friend, Ann, we “aren’t saying ‘Goodbye, Maxine’, we are looking forward to saying “Hello, Maxine - isn’t this wonderful!!’”
The family wants to express special thanks to her neighbors, her church family, and to Hospice of North Alabama, who were all so kind. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 23, at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service at the same location at 12:15 p.m. with Pastor Neal Wright of Cliff Haven Church officiating. Should anyone prefer to make a charitable donation in her name in lieu of flowers, please make it to Hospice of North Alabama.
