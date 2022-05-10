David Johnston, 1 p.m., Bluewater Cemetery
Kenneth LeMay, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Barbara Posey, noon, Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Hoyt Taylor, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Ellis Tingle, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
