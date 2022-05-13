Faye Berryman, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Sabian Freeman, 12-2 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Jack Lokey Jr., 3 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Sylvia Mitchell, 3 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.