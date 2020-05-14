Cordelia Andras, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
James Black, 2 p.m., Center Point Methodist Cemetery, Leoma
Delane Bradford, 7 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
James Clemons, 2:30 p.m., Rhodesville United Methodist Church Cemetery
Larry Hines, 12 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Hessie Mitchell, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
Terry Mitchell, 1 p.m., Piney Grove Cemetery
Peggy Ruth Moore, 2 p.m., St. Joseph First Baptist Church
Charles Robinson, 2 p.m., New Hope Church of Christ
Zachari Terry, 11:30-1 visitation, Jackson Memory, Town Creek
