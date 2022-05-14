Jeannie Beasley, 10 a.m., Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church

Rommie Burnett, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Roland Hauck, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Willie Ingram, 2 p.m., Trinity Memorial, Muscle Shoals

Mary Kelly, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Jeff Martin, 3 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Dorothy Mitchell, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion MB Church

Bertha Polk, 1 p.m., Mt. Carmel MB Church, Tuscumbia

Pops Sibley, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Izabela Terry, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Vicky White, 1 p.m., Center Hill Cemetery

Bobbie Woodruff, 10-12, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

