Ronnie Clemons, 11 a.m., Greenhill Cemetery
Ronnie Corum, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Johnny Fountain, 2:30 p.m., Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia
Joyce Hubbard, 10 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Irene James, 11 a.m., Parkview Baptist Church, Tuscumbia
Hattie Martin, 1 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Robert Mullins, 11 a.m., Galilee Cemetery, Florence
Jeanette Russell, 1 p.m., Rock PB Church Cemetery, Florence
Calvin Seay, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Tom Stell, 12 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence
