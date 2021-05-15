Ronnie Clemons, 11 a.m., Greenhill Cemetery

Ronnie Corum, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Johnny Fountain, 2:30 p.m., Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Joyce Hubbard, 10 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Irene James, 11 a.m., Parkview Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Hattie Martin, 1 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Robert Mullins, 11 a.m., Galilee Cemetery, Florence

Jeanette Russell, 1 p.m., Rock PB Church Cemetery, Florence

Calvin Seay, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Tom Stell, 12 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence

