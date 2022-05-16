Inez Ashley, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Eddie Handley, 1-2 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Sarah Lindsey, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia

Bill Moore, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

