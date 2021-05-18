Gene Gooch, 12:30-2 visitation, Florence Blvd. Church of Christ

Ronnie Odom, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Katie Simmons, 12 p.m., Galilee Church Cemetery, Florence

Lorene Underwood, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home

