Andrea Barrett, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Sonny Barfield, 12:30-2:30 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Jeanette Bates, 1 p.m., Key Lane Cemetery

James Ford, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Jerry Fulks, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Jerry Humphries, 1 p.m., Cross Point Church of Christ

Yvonne Perkins, 12 p.m., Bible Way Church, Florence

Sherry Richardson, 2 p.m., Annapolis Ave. Church of Christ, Sheffield

Alton Salter, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.