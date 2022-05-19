Andrea Barrett, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Sonny Barfield, 12:30-2:30 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Jeanette Bates, 1 p.m., Key Lane Cemetery
James Ford, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals
Jerry Fulks, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Jerry Humphries, 1 p.m., Cross Point Church of Christ
Yvonne Perkins, 12 p.m., Bible Way Church, Florence
Sherry Richardson, 2 p.m., Annapolis Ave. Church of Christ, Sheffield
Alton Salter, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Commented