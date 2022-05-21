Dianne Lawrence, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist in Russellville

Bernice Smith, 11 am., First MB Church, Sheffield

Smitty Smith, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Clarence Wiseman, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.