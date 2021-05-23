Frances Ezekiel, 4-6, Colbert Memorial Chapel
James Grimes, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Michael Malugin, 2 pm., The Tabernacle
Thelma Riley, 2 p.m., Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church
Judy Staggs, 3 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence
