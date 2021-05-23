Frances Ezekiel, 4-6, Colbert Memorial Chapel

James Grimes, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Michael Malugin, 2 pm., The Tabernacle

Thelma Riley, 2 p.m., Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church

Judy Staggs, 3 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags