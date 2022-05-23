Phyllis Sandlin, 2 p.m., Laughlin Service Funeral Home, Huntsville

Jean Smith, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.