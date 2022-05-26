Terry Bynum, 12 p.m., Madison Freewill Baptist Church

Dennis Cameron, 1 p.m., Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home, Hoover

Christian Nix, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

John Pitts Jr., 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

