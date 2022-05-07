James Atkinson, 1 p.m., Crossroads Baptist Church
Adell Bevis, 11 a.m., Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery, Florence
Ben Cooper, 2 p.m., East Brainerd Chapel of Chattanooga
Rebecca Davis, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Judy Jackson, 12-2 visitation, Greenview Memorial Chapel
ILisa Perkins, 1 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery, Florence
Thomas Sledge, 10 a.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia
Barbara Thompson, 3:30 p.m., Hawk Pride Church of Christ Cemetery
Doris Tidwell, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Judy Toney, 1 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Kay Tubb, 11-12 visitation, Lawrence Brown-Service, Selma
Katrina Watkins, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
