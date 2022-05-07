James Atkinson, 1 p.m., Crossroads Baptist Church

Adell Bevis, 11 a.m., Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery, Florence

Ben Cooper, 2 p.m., East Brainerd Chapel of Chattanooga

Rebecca Davis, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Judy Jackson, 12-2 visitation, Greenview Memorial Chapel

ILisa Perkins, 1 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery, Florence

Thomas Sledge, 10 a.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia

Barbara Thompson, 3:30 p.m., Hawk Pride Church of Christ Cemetery

Doris Tidwell, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Judy Toney, 1 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Kay Tubb, 11-12 visitation, Lawrence Brown-Service, Selma

Katrina Watkins, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

