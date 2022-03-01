FLORENCE — May Downey Gladdish Barnard was born August 9, 1932 to Hazel Parker Gladdish and Herman Manuel Gladdish. She was a native of Crofton, Kentucky and graduated from Bowling Green College of Commerce in Bowling Green, Kentucky where she met her husband, Herbert. Both had signed up for a literature course. There was a shortage of books, and the teacher asked them to share. Herb chose May to share with, and the sharing lasted for 62 years of marriage.
May was a business education teacher and taught in Kentucky, Ohio, and Alabama. She received several awards from Gregg Shorthand Publishers and the Speed Writing Company. May loved to travel all over the United States, but she also loved a long drive down the country lanes of home. May believed one should obey God and leave all the consequences to Him.
May was a true Southern lady who had a special talent for interior decorating and turning a house into a beautiful home. She enjoyed setting a formal table for each meal and inviting friends to share it. Her specialty outside was growing red and yellow roses and tulips.
May was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, one brother, and twin sisters. She is survived by nephews, Gary Gladdish (Michelle), Roger Gladdish (Katrina), Jeff Gladdish (Karen), Sidney Hagen (Dianne), and Tim Hagen.
A graveside service is planned for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, Alabama. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to May’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented