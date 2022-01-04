LEXINGTON — Mayburn Artice Putman, 91, of Lexington, AL, passed away January 1, 2022, at his residence. He was a dedicated employee of NAFCO for 37 years and was a faithful member of Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 70-plus years. Mr. Putman enjoyed cutting his grass, keeping it groomed like a golf course and Alabama football. He also had a special eye for shiny cars and fancy cigars. You could see him often smoking a cigar on his porch and shining his car. His pastime of late was sharing old memories with friends and was always up for a good joke and some laughter.
Survivors include his son, Keith Putman, wife, Mary Ellen Putman; daughter, Dede Putman; brothers, Elvis Putman and Ray Putman; sister, Sue Nix.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70-plus years, Betty Carine Butler Putman; and parents, Hartie Franklin Putman and Clara Ritter Putman.
Graveside service will be today, January 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Terry Herston officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Nix, Tim Putman, Barry Beavers, Allen Wilson, Hal Putman, Lanny Holcombe and Steve Corum.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Putman, C.L. Hubbard, Irving King, Rhett Butler and Grant Roberson.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for all of the support and kindness during our Dad’s recent illness.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
