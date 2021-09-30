FLORENCE — Mayetta M. Weakley, 37, died September 23, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Brown Temple CME Church, Sheffield. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Peters Cemetery, Florence.

