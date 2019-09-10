RUSSELLVILLE — Maylene Wilson, age 89, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, September 08, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
The visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. today, September 10, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Andy Gasque and Bro. Ronnie Melvin will officiate. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Wilson; parents, Edgar and Maude Flanagan; and brother, Jack Flanagan.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Judy Brown (husband, Randall) and Jennifer Garrison (husband, Joe); grandchildren, Amanda James, Amy Beard (husband, Daniel) and Annabelle Grace Garrison; great-grandchildren, Matthew Dyer, Brian Dyer and Grace Beard; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Nathan Flanagan; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Almirol and his staff, as well as to the nurses and staff of Russellville Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center for the love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
