CHEROKEE — Mazell Scott, 92, of Cherokee, AL died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka. Mrs. Scott was a member of Asphalt Rock Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Scott and Ricky Scott (Sue); one daughter, Diane Ham (James); two brothers, Max Weaver (Frances) and Jimmy Weaver (Patsy); one sister, Marilyn Cain; nine grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Scott; her parents, James Milton and Etta Irene McNeal Weaver; two daughters, Carolyn McVay and Judy LeFan; a grandson, Robbie McVay; two great-grandchildren, Brooke Scott and Jessie Scott; two sisters, Janet Weaver Fell and Mildred Weaver Scott; and a brother, Milton Buddy Weaver.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18th at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church, officiated by Brother Donovan Cain. Interment will follow in Asphalt Rock Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to Asphalt Rock Baptist Church. An online guest book may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
