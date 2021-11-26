HALEYVILLE — Mazie Angeline Hargett, 91, of Haleyville, AL passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2021 at Brentwood Assisted Living in Muscle Shoals, AL. Angie was born April 24, 1930, to Jimso and Lillie Ann Vinson.
She was born and raised in Mount Hope, AL, where she met and later married her husband, Coolidge Hargett, in 1948. Angie and Coolidge settled in Russellville, AL, where they raised their 4 children in a Christian home. Angie was an active member in church and was of the Baptist faith. She was a homemaker and catered cakes to local weddings and events. Angie also managed Good Springs Restaurant (later Catfish Haven) in Russellville, AL. In 1984, they built and managed another Catfish Haven restaurant, located in Haleyville, AL, where they later moved to and resided for the remainder of their lives. Angie loved to travel, spend time with her friends, and dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Bobby Vinson of Niceville, FL; children, Jimmy Hargett (Evelyn) of Greenville, SC, Dianne Taylor (Richie) of Saraland, AL, Kenny Hargett of Knoxville, and Sarah Harmon (Benji) of Hackleburg, AL. Angie is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Stacy Crabtree (Eric) of Woodstock, GA, Leah Murrill (Jay) of Homewood, AL, Ryan Taylor of Mobile, AL, Amy Davis (Adam) of Saraland, AL, Kelly Hargett of Knoxville, TN, Amelia Hargett of Knoxville, TN, Danielle McGalliard (Robby) of Phil Campbell, AL, Maggie Neville (Adam) of Bear Creek, AL, Emilee Guin (Chip) of Hackleburg, AL; and 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Coolidge; four brothers, Odell (Hollie), Bill (Hellen), Tom (Marie), and Hosea (Lucille) Vinson; three sisters, Elsie (Clarence) Hovater, Ella (Ray) Hill, and Jackie (Bill) Lamon; and her Daughter-In-Law who was very special to her, Donna Hargett.
Arrangements have been made for Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, AL, with receiving of friends and family at noon and a service at 1 p.m., in the chapel. The burial will immediately follow the service at Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
