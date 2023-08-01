DECATUR — McCoy “Jocko” Wayne Bogle Jr., 63, died July 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Sanderson Cemetery, Town Creek. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

