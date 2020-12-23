KILLEN — McCoy Weaver, 82, of Killen, AL, passed away December 22, 2020 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. McCoy was a retired floor covering salesman and member of Underwood Baptist Church. He was a native of Walker County, AL.
McCoy is survived by his wife, Patricia Flynt Weaver; son, Jeff Weaver; stepson, Jeff Killen (Angie); daughter, Christy Childers; stepdaughter, Mellissa Meadows (Rob); grandchildren, Tia Wanner (Chris), Kate Crawford (Stephanie), Cain Weaver, Chase Childers, Zach Childers, Courtney Clark, and Harrison Killen; great-grandchildren, Payton Wanner, Brayden Weaver, Isabella Weaver, Ave Rose Weaver, and Jackson Weaver; brother, Denny Weaver.
He was preceded in death by parents, Chesley Weaver and Reba Kent Weaver; first wife, June Monceret Weaver; daughter, Tamila Michelle Weaver; daughter-in-law, Lena Weaver; brothers, Wendell “Buddy” Weaver and Leonard Weaver; grandson, Zach Childers.
There will be a graveside service held for McCoy today, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Cemetery with Doug Fairres officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Underwood Baptist Church Building Fund.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
