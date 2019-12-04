TUSCUMBIA
Meavoline Tucker Kimbrough, 89, of Tuscumbia, passed away, Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ with the service to follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Jeff Abrams will be officiating. She was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Pearl Tucker.
She is survived by her husband, Hiram “H.D.” Kimbrough; son, Denton Kimbrough (Martha); daughter, Myra Huston (Bill); grandchildren, Andy (Bethany) Kimbrough, Hollee (Sam) Ford, Anna (Ben) Morrow, Chad (Lisa) Huston, Allyson (Cole) Young and Heath (JuliAnne) Huston; 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Andy Kimbrough, Ben Morrow, Cole Young, Sam Ford, Chad Huston and Heath Huston. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders of Tuscumbia Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mission’s Fund at Tuscumbia Church of Christ.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
