RUSSELLVILLE — Megan Lee Gooch, 17, Russellville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. Visitation will be held today, March 11, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Colbert Heights. The funeral service will be at the church on Thursday, March 12, at 2:00 p.m. with Seth Hood officiating. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Megan loved her friends and family. She enjoyed theater and music, riding horses, and beautiful Corvettes. Combining her interest in travel and all things medical, and to fulfill her goal of helping people, Megan was on the career path to become a travel nurse. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lynn Gooch.
Megan is survived by her mother, Marie Jenkins; father, David Gooch; stepfather, Shannon Jenkins; siblings, Lorianna and Jesse Jenkins; grandparents, Nita Cook (Kevin), Alan Britnell and David Gooch, Sr.; great-grandparents, Elsie Moomaw and Dr. Charlie Britnell; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Tim Wilkins, Eli Jenkins, Ethan Jenkins, Thomas Wilkins, Cade Smith and Michael Charuhas.
