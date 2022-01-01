WATERLOO
Melanie Joy Caddell, age 49, of Waterloo, passed away after an extended illness on December 29, 2021. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home, on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Kyle Clemons officiating. Burial will be at Richardson Cemetery in Waterloo.
Melanie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dot and Foy Newton; and paternal grandparents, Opal and Jim Clemons.
Survivors include her loving husband, Allen Caddell; father, Jimmy Clemons; mother, Susie Clemons; children, Morgan Caddell (Hayley), Rena Caddell (Jodee), Coleman Caddell (Reagan) and Savana Caddell (Sam); sister, Ginger Thompson (Jimmy); nephew, Andon Thompson; niece, Ali Thompson; and special pet, Iggi.
Melanie was a 1990 graduate of Central High School. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
