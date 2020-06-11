FLORENCE — Melanie Ellis Musgrove, lifelong resident of Florence and wife of Dr. John Musgrove, was gently taken by angels to heaven to be with her Lord on June 9, 2020.
From the time she could walk, Melanie loved spending time with her father at Ellis Animal Hospital helping with patients of all sizes and going on rounds. She may have been tiny but she never backed down from the biggest bull or horse, calming them with her gentle manner and charming their owners whilst Doc healed her newly found four legged friend. Melanie continued helping her father through high school other than on football nights, when she took off her muck boots and put on her sequin majorette costume. Upon graduating from Coffee High School, Melanie went on to the University of Alabama where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority and earned a degree in Interior Design. After graduating, she founded Sunshine Interiors and became one of the first Interior Designers in North Alabama to be a member of the American Society of Interior Designers.
Soon after returning to Florence, Melanie was introduced to Dr. John Musgrove who swept her off her feet. After a fairytale romance they married on September 21, 1985. In a blink of an eye Melanie transformed their house on Wood Avenue into a joyful English Manor house complete with stacked stone gate posts. That was Melanie’s gift, she had the ability to take the ordinary and see its beauty, transforming it into the extraordinary. This gift was not limited to design, Melanie transformed people too through her kind, loving, inspirational demeanor and was known as a true steel magnolia full of grace and grit never giving up on the multiple tasks at hand.
Melanie loved children above all and took to heart the third verse in Away in a Manger “bless all the children in thy tender care.” Melanie and John’s three children John, Melinda and Camille were the joy of her life. Just as she decorated spaces, Melanie decorated their childhoods making them magical. In 1998 they moved out to Magnolia Farm and expanded their family of five with a menagerie of two and four legged children. Her greatest joy was spending time with all of her family on their farm. For Melanie, a room was never too full and there was always space for laughter.
As a sustaining member of the Muscle Shoals District Service League (now Junior League of the Shoals), she enjoyed serving in the community but most ardently loved church functions, including planning many fall festival celebrations on the farm.
She is survived by her husband Dr. John Larkin Musgrove, Sr., daughters Melinda Musgrove (Tyler) Chapman, Camille Ellis Musgrove and son Dr. John L. Musgrove, Jr., sister Madolyn (Sam) Hall, niece Virginia (Christian) Thornley and great-nephew Harrison Thornley, cousin Betty Barton (Jimmy) Blythe, brother-in-law Robert Foster Musgrove, nephew Byars (Debbie) Musgrove, great-nephew and niece Jackson and Savannah Musgrove, sister-in-law Martha (Mike) Newberry, nieces Caroline and Catherine (Taylor) Ashe, niece Cecily (Allen) Wall, great-nieces Evins and Caitlin Wall, nephew William T. (Susan) Musgrove, III, great-niece Sims Musgrove and greatnephew Will Musgrove, and countless friends who will all miss Melanie greatly, until we meet again.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. L. Culver Ellis and Virginia Stricklin Ellis; grandparents Dr. Lovick Culver and Grace Holland Ellis, Sr., Robert A. and Ruby Stricklin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12th at Florence First United Methodist Church. Reverend Dale Cohen and Reverend Terry Stubblefield will officiate. Pallbearers will be Robert Foster Musgrove, Dr. Gilbert Melson, John Kennemer, Gary Jester, Junior Richardson, and Jack Pounders.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Lyman Mitchell Jr., and the nurses at North Alabama Medical Center Allison, Ashley, Jessica, Karen, Prince, and Erica. Special thanks also to Rosa Duster for her care and endless kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to First United Methodist Church of Florence Children’s Program/Day School or the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Book Fund.
