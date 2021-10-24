SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Melanie Hale Harding, age 49, formerly of Florence, passed away September 1, 2021. Her mother, Peggy Hale, age 72, of Hixon, TN, passed away October 16, 2021. A joint funeral service for Melanie and her mother will be held October 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Melanie is survived by her father, Lester E. “Gene” Hale, and brother, Josh Hale and wife, Eleanor. She was a 1993 magna cum laude graduate from Bradshaw High School, where she was a drum major. She graduated magna cum laude from Mississippi State in 1997 with a degree in psychology.
Peggy, in addition to her husband, Lester E. “Gene” and son, Josh, and wife, Eleanor, is survived by her grandchildren, Victoria and Colton Hale; great-grandchild, Owen Calaman; and siblings, Joan Narmore Walker, Nancy Goss, and John Walker.
Peggy graduated from Coffee High School in 1967. She graduated from Florence State University, with a BS in English (with great honors) in 1972, and Shoals Community College in 1989 with an associate degree in science and office administration, where she was on the dean’s list.
She was a member of Hixon, TN Church of Christ.
Peggy and Melanie were both faithful Christians.
Condolences may at wfunerals.com
