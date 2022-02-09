RUSSELLVILLE — Melanie Keelon Presley, 57, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home in Russellville. Melanie was a Godly woman and devoted wife whose strength was immeasurable. She is now reunited in heaven with her daughter, Heather, who was very precious to her.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, James Darren Presley, Russellville; sisters, Brenda Parker, Phil Campbell, Rhonda Keelon, Florence, Tina York (Robert), St Joseph, TN, Patricia Miller (Wayne), Russellville; brothers, Jerry Keelon (Marilyn), Muscle Shoals, William Keelon (Emily), Killen, Jamey Keelon (Kim), Florence; brother-in-law, Stacey Presley (Amy), St. Florian and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Presley; parents, William A. and Vivian Keelon and father and mother-in-law, Mr and Mrs. James Earl Presley.
“At a young age Melanie was blessed with the gift of music and made many smile with her ability to play the piano. Before making the decision to become a homemaker she spent several years in retail and won many awards in customer service.”
She was truly a humble servant to the Lord and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by her husband, all her brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and all who knew her.
Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Officiating at the service will be Brother Sammy Taylor. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
