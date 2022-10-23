FLORENCE — Melanie Diane Miller McCormick, 63, of Florence, passed away October 21, 2022. She attended the First Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be Monday, October 24, 2022, from noon-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with John Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Ms. McCormick was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Jessie Miller; sister, Marian Miller Drummond; brother-in-law, Robert Polk; and sister-in-law, Sherry Ross.
She is survived by two sons, Sgt. William Craig McCormick and Jeffrey Shane McCormick (Paige); sister, Sallie Miller Polk; brothers, Luther Calvin Miller, Jr. (Jane) and Phillip Jerome Miller (Emily); and grandchild, Micah Rivers McCormick.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
