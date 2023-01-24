RED BAY — Melanie Humphries McKinney, 48, died Sunday, January 22, 2023. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 25, 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She was a member of Cornerstone Church of God.

