RUSSELLVILLE — Melanie Robin Boberg Pennington, age 52, of Russellville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence.
A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 under the pavilion of Hopewell Church of Christ. Be sure to bring your chair and come celebrate Melanie’s memory with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Richard Boberg; mother, Julia Faye Brown Boberg; and grandmother, Carrie Estelle Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Darryl Pennington; children, James Mitchell, Louis Mitchell, Kathryn “Katie Bug” Mitchell, stepson, Ryan Tyler Pennington; stepdaughter, Becky Mitchell; grandchildren, Maddox Balentine, Lilah Mitchell, Demetrius and Alyssa, as well as other grandchildren; siblings, Tim Hayes (Vergie), Julie Glaze (Bobby), Megan McCoy (Leonard), Meletha Payton (Jerry); several brothers and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
