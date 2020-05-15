RUSSELLVILLE — Melanie Robin Boberg Pennington, age 52, of Russellville, passed away at her residence.
Melanie was the most loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She fiercely loved her family and would do anything for them. She loved to cook, making the best chicken and dumplings and pumpkin bread, always loving to add new pieces to her Pioneer Woman collection. She was the most unselfish woman, always caring for everyone else before herself. Melanie was a huge Auburn and Braves fan. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Darryl, to the sport card shows, collecting sport cards and working at the auctions. Her favorites in life were John Wayne, Gunsmoke, and movies, Fiddler on the Roof, Gone with the Wind and Grease. She leaves quite a legacy of love and wonderful memories for her family and friends.
The visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hopewell Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 12:00 noon at the church with Bro. Brad Edmondson and Bro. Gerald Pennington speaking at the service. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Richard Boberg; mother, Julia Faye Brown Boberg; and grandmother, Carrie Estelle Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Darryl Pennington; children, James Mitchell, Louis Mitchell, Kathryn “Katie Bug” Mitchell; stepson, Ryan Tyler Pennington; stepdaughter, Becky Mitchell; grandchildren, Maddox Balentine, Lilah Mitchell, Demetrius and Alyssa, as well as other grandchildren; siblings, Tim Hayes (Vergie), Julie Glaze (Bobby), Megan McCoy (Leonard), Meletha Payton (Jerry); several brothers and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Wayne Kelly, Jerry Payton, Tristan Cameron, Dan Vincent, Louis Mitchell and Jimmy Pennington. The honorary pallbearers will be Denny McClain, Byron Fretwell and Bobby Glaze.
The family would like extend a sincere thanks to Teresa Thorn (Melanie’s friend and hospice nurse), other staff of Comfort Care Hospice; the nurses, doctors, and staff of Huntsville Hospital and UAB Hospital of our wife and mother during her brief illness.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented