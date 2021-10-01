FLORENCE — Melanie Young passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Young; her parents, Doyle and Roberta Jones; her brother, Conrad Jones; and her son, Brant Young. She is survived by her son, Vance Young (Robin); daughter-in-law, Judy Young; grandson, Jud Young (Julie); granddaughter, Lauren Risener (Jordan); and grandson, John Young (Candace). She was especially proud of her great-grandchildren, Luke and Andrew Young, Brantlee Risener, and Nathan Young.
Melanie was a faithful longtime member of the Jackson Heights Church of Christ. She retired many years ago from working in the law firms of Poellnitz, Cox, & Jones and Cox, Young, & Griffin.
Melanie had a great and lively spirit and uplifted all who she knew. She loved traveling, listening to music, and was well known for dancing at concerts.
A graveside service was held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, with Harrison Chastain and Ronnie Pannell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home and Mars Hill Bible School.
