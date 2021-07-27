MOULTON — Melba Earline Ashley, 75, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to noon at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will immediately follow. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Mrs. Ashley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bro. Waymon Ashley.

