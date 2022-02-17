LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Melba Martin Webb, 92, died February 15, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg.

