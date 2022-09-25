TUSCUMBIA
Melba Bradford Patton, 72, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, from 11:00 a.m. – noon. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Seth Hood officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Melba was a longtime member of Colbert Heights First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Essie Bradford, and brother, Tommy Bradford.
Melba is survived by her son, Chad Patton; brother, Howard Bradford (Wanda); grandchildren, Colton Patton and Dalton Patton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go to Linda Johnson for her loving friendship and care.
