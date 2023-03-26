REMLAP, AL — Melba Latham Taylor, 85, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 5-7 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church in Pinson. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 2 p.m. at Pleasant Site Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Site Cemetery.

