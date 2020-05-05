TUSCUMBIA — Melba Wilson Craft Madry, 92, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Mrs. Madry was born in Colbert County, Alabama to the late Maskle and Dewey Wilson, and resided in the Tuscumbia area since the 1950s. She worked in retail and retired from Walmart, Muscle Shoals store. She loved traveling, cooking, home decorating and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Valdosta Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by second husband of 21 years, William Leon Madry; her first husband of 38 years, Alton Parker Craft, Jr.; one sister, Joyce Mintz; and two brothers, Hershel and Leroy “Bunk” Wilson.
Mrs. Madry is survived by daughter, Patricia Elias (Les), Pace, FL; son, Alton Craft III (Deborah), Milton, FL; stepdaughter, Martha Wilson (Lynn), Tuscumbia, AL; sister, Edith Moore, Knoxville, TN; brother, Edsul Wilson, Montgomery, AL; grandchildren Joy Ross, Parke Craft, Brent Matseas, Stefan Craft and Jason Craft; stepgrandchildren Chris and Monica Wilson; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brentwood Retirement for their dedication and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Valdosta Baptist Church in Tuscumbia.
