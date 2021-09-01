HALEYVILLE — Melessia “Missy” Anne Uncapher, 60, died August 30, 2021. Visitation is 4-5 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church Slaughter Fellowship Hall with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5 p.m. Burial is in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

