LEIGHTON — Melinda Ann Lawson Jones, 42, died August 4, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a celebration of Life starting at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

