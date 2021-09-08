FLORENCE — Melinda Balch McGee, 71, of Florence passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Greg Beasley officiating. Interment will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Villard and Clayton Balch and her husband, Larry McGee.
She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she served as pianist for 28 years. She was the owner of MMT Financial Services for over 25 years. She also served with Shoals Sav-A-Life where she was treasurer and also the longest sitting Board Member. She taught high school for many years in Lauderdale County and later taught math at UNA.
Survivors include sons, Channing McGee (Rhiannon), Brandon McGee (Kelley), and Nathan McGee (Meghan); sisters, Marci Bullock, Ruth Mashburn, and Carol Riddle; brothers, Raymond Balch and Anthony Balch; grandchildren, Kinyaa’aanii, Nizhoni, Eithan, Nolan, Wesley, Lucas, Melody, and Kallen.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shoals Sav-A-Life. https://app.easytithe.com/app/giving/shoals
