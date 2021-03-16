HALEYVILLE — Melisa Carol Elkins, 47, died March 12, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in St. Paul Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Pick Six: Veterans to watch as NCAA Tournament begins
- LeBron, short-handed Lakers beat up on Warriors 128-97
- Thailand PM gets AstraZeneca jab, 1 Asian country suspends
- Sports on TV, Radio: March 16, 2021
- China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition
- Storms, tornadoes possible Wednesday
- Florence opens up council meetings to public
- 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Most Read
Articles
- Jason Butler: I was lucky, fortunate, blessed
- Inspiration Landing sign to honor river, Native Americans, iron furnaces
- A year of coping with grief, suffering
- City reserves campground spots for Elite anglers
- Community Action director retiring at month's end
- $88K study to look at feasibility of replacing College Street bridge
- Muscle Shoals mayor, council discuss plans for the future
- Colbert residents get information on recycling options
- 4-year-old killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Muscle Shoals
- Foundation lobbying for field test bill passage
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Florence man rams 4 police vehicles before arrest
- Weston Lane Dennis and Layla Kay-Ann Dennis
- 2 Alabama prison officers charged with assaulting inmate
- Alabama Senate narrowly rejects lottery, casino bill
- Lorrie Michelle Jones
- Bruce Gary Thorn
- Jason Butler: I was lucky, fortunate, blessed
- Larry Wayne Frederick
- Larry Wright
- Bruce Gary Thorn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Party like it's 1999: Hatton boys going back to state semifinals (1)
- ALGOP Executive Committee holds winter meeting today (1)
- Grant/loan funds $160K of equipment for Tuscumbia Fire Department (1)
- Pine Street study offers city, UNA options for improving safety (1)
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally (1)
- Auburn chosen to conduct wage, job description study (1)
- I don't understand conservative values (1)
- Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit (1)
- UNA men's basketball: Comeback falls short, but Lions make most of chance on big stage (1)
- UNA sports planner (through March 21) (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented