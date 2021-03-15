Haleyville — Melisa Carol Elkins, 47, died March 12, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, from noon until 2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in St. Paul Cemetery.

