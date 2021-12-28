NAUVOO — Melissa Alsup, 69, died December 24, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church, Nauvoo, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.