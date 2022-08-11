MUSCLE SHOALS — Melissa Ann Aday Preston, 65, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Alan Ballentine officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.
Melissa was a lifelong resident of the Shoals and a member of Second Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sophie Lee Cochran; parents, Raymond and Lucille Aday; and special grandmother, Mary Louise Aday.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Leland D. Preston, Sr.; children, Amy L. Bankhead (Thomas), Teresa R. Street (Atif), Karen A. Cox (Rickey), Leland D. “Bo” Preston, Jr. (Becky), and Elisha Mendoza; brothers, Raymond Aday, Jr., Rickey Don Aday, and Stephen Aday; sisters, Sandra Romans, Shelia Hill, and Hollie Hogan; grandchildren, Shelby D. Street, Elijah Street, Anna Cochran, Lila Mae Suit, Ashland Sage Preston, and Rahim A. Jawaid; two great-grandchildren, Catalina Mendoza and Alebrie Jiggetts; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ben Aday, Rickey Cox, Thomas Easley, Thomas Sullivan, Gage Bowen and Trenton Sudlow.
