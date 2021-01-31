CHEROKEE — Melissa “Lisa” Barnes Thompson, 65, Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Barton Cemetery with Chip Martin officiating.
Lisa was a member of Barton First Baptist Church. She was an administrative assistant at Life Data Labs, in Barton. Lisa was a loving wife and devoted mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Barnes; brother, Jimmy Barnes; and sister, Rose Lovelace.
Lisa is survived by her husband of ten years, Donnie Thompson; daughter, Michelle Griggs; brother, Mark Barnes (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Barton First Baptist Church.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented