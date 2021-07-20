FLORENCE — Melissa Faye Walker, 57, of Florence, passed away July 17, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital. Visitation will be today from 12 until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will immediately follow with Bro. George Henley officiating. Interment will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Fitzgerald (Cheryl); husband, Harry Walker Jr.; son, Mark Fitzgerald; grandparents, Odes and Mary Wideman; and two sisters.
Melissa is survived by her daughter, Melanie Porter; mother, Joyce Renfro (Jimmy); brother, Jeffery Fitzgerald; sisters, Francesca Renfro and Misty Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Nevaeh Bivens and Joshua Fitzgerald; very close cousin, Dianna Kamper; friend, Connie Shular; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
