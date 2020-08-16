FLORENCE
Melissa Gay Ann Hargett began her sparkle through life on November 12, 1968. She quietly faded from among those who loved her on July 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth Wayne and Doris Hargett. She was educated in the Florence City Schools. She took up modeling in high school and her beauty was on full display as one of the Robert Palmer girls in the popular video, “Simply Irresistible.”
After high school, Melissa moved to Florida where she attended the University of Central Florida. She began her career in Florida as an advertising consultant at AutoTrader.com with innovative techniques for selling cars online. During this period in Florida, Melissa honed her sailing skills while being a member of Tampa Yacht and Country Club. Then she became an internet marketing consultant at Reach Local in Atlanta, Georgia. She traveled extensively in the British Isles, Europe and the Caribbean, picking up gourmet recipes where ever she went.
After her return from Atlanta to the Shoals area, Melissa started a local charity in conjunction with her thrift store named “Ups and Downs.” This earned her a 2016 Renaissance Award Nomination in the category of Service and Spirituality. She treasured this affirmation of her heartfelt goodwill toward her fellow man.
In recent years, Melissa was President of Marketing at Catsolarium.com. There she marketed a highly unusual product designed to help the housebound cat stay in touch with the outdoors. A memorial of Melissa’s time of sparkle through life will be at New Smyrna Beach, Florida, for the scattering of her ashes.
